Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33

I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Having lived in Elko County since 1949, I have strong ties to my community and to the State. My wife Lee and I have 4 living children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. I graduated from the Elko County school system, as did our children and some of our grandchildren; some of our great-grandchildren are attending Elko County schools.
As a small business owner, I have along history of putting Nevada and my community first. For over 40 years I have been an active participant in local, state and national legislative and political issues for the Realtors, working constantly to protect private property rights and our personal freedoms. I served as President of the Elko County Association of Realtors twice, as Nevada Realtors’ President in 1995, chaired the Nevada Realtors Legislative Committee for 4 years, the State Realtors Political Action Committee 4 years, and the NAR Land Use and Private Property Forum. I was privileged to serve as a National Director, and honored to be appointed by Governor Guinn to serve 6 years on the Nevada Real Estate Commission from 2006-2012.
People are also reading…
My service on various boards includes Head Start, Elko County Sportsmen’s Association, the Elko County Board of Equalization and the Committee for the South Fork Dam, and I was part of the group that went to the legislature in the early 1980s to get the funding for the dam project. I have also served intermittently on the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board since the mid-1970s.
From 1970 thru 1977, I worked for Area West, starting as a laborer and working up to Project Manager for the Spring Creek Development. After obtaining a Real Estate Brokers license in 1979, I opened my own office here in Elko and am still active in the business.
I am looking forward to serving the people of District 33 in the coming legislative session.