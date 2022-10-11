Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33

I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Having lived in Elko County since 1949, I have strong ties to my community and to the State. My wife Lee and I have 4 living children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. I graduated from the Elko County school system, as did our children and some of our grandchildren; some of our great-grandchildren are attending Elko County schools.

As a small business owner, I have along history of putting Nevada and my community first. For over 40 years I have been an active participant in local, state and national legislative and political issues for the Realtors, working constantly to protect private property rights and our personal freedoms. I served as President of the Elko County Association of Realtors twice, as Nevada Realtors’ President in 1995, chaired the Nevada Realtors Legislative Committee for 4 years, the State Realtors Political Action Committee 4 years, and the NAR Land Use and Private Property Forum. I was privileged to serve as a National Director, and honored to be appointed by Governor Guinn to serve 6 years on the Nevada Real Estate Commission from 2006-2012.

My service on various boards includes Head Start, Elko County Sportsmen’s Association, the Elko County Board of Equalization and the Committee for the South Fork Dam, and I was part of the group that went to the legislature in the early 1980s to get the funding for the dam project. I have also served intermittently on the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board since the mid-1970s.

From 1970 thru 1977, I worked for Area West, starting as a laborer and working up to Project Manager for the Spring Creek Development. After obtaining a Real Estate Brokers license in 1979, I opened my own office here in Elko and am still active in the business.

I am looking forward to serving the people of District 33 in the coming legislative session.