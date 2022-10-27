Meet the candidates: Beth Savedra, Wells City Council

With only a couple of weeks left before the election, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Beth Savedra and I am seeking a seat on the Wells City Council.

I first came here in the mid '70s and since then I have called Wells my home. My husband and I have been together for 33 years. We have four children between us that are all out on their own now, which gives me time to concentrate on other things.

In November of 2019, I was appointed to a seat on the City Council due to someone resigning. A couple of months later the pandemic hit and I found myself in a whole new position of doing online school with my grandson who was in fourth grade at the time. We continued his education for the following year, also online. At the same time, I was new to the "Zoom meeting" that was conducted as part of my job as councilwoman. It was difficult but necessary.

I was a founding member of the Wells Main Street for three years. My husband, Ricardo and I drove to Seattle, Washington in March of 2019 to attend the Main Street Conference which is dedicated to renewing and revitalizing small towns across America.

I have continued to attend the council meetings, which I feel is necessary, and to voice my opinion on matters that concern my community. I'm now asking the citizens of Wells to vote for me and allow me to have a voice at the table. Wells is my home and I pledge to devote my time and energy to this small community.