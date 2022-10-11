Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B

Great citizens of Elko County,

Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey.

I have had many opportunities to speak with citizens in our great community about the importance of our justice court system. I have listened to community members’ concerns, traveled to surrounding area courts to learn, and shared my ideas to improve our courts. I believe I possess all the qualities (intelligence, integrity, empathy, and compassion) necessary to form the required relationships with community leaders and members, county commissioners, and city leaders to successfully implement many needed programs to our justice court system. Programs such as a mental health court, misdemeanor treatment court, and alternative sentencing department, to name a few.

My opponent would like the public to believe that my lack of a law degree leaves me incapable of fulfilling the duties of the role for which I am running. Not only do I qualify for this position, but I have successfully worked within the law for approximately twenty years, handling many cases both criminal and civil in nature. I have the proven aptitude, education, and attitude to be successful as our community’s next Justice. I have successfully supervised several divisions and take pride in the fact that I have approached every role I’ve held with the goal of innovating and improving every aspect of my position, my division, and myself. I consistently push myself to further my education, recognizing that there is always more to learn and ways to improve.

My opponent would also like the voters to believe that I will take the bench with a “cop’s mentality”, that I will be predisposed to assuming guilt of those brought before me. I recognize that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Despite his legal education and experience, my opponent appears to be confused about the role of the law enforcement officer. I promise I will approach each case in a similar fashion that I do now, ensuring that each case is carefully reviewed, that all facts are properly evaluated, and that a fair and appropriate judgment is rendered.

I look forward to continuing to serve our great community as your next judge.

Contact: bryandrakeforjp@gmail.com for comments or questions.