Meet the candidates: David Loreman, Justice of the Peace

I want to thank you for the positive responses regarding this election. My wife, Reta, and I greatly value the friends and supporters that have assisted us during events that we have had over this election period and want to express our thanks to all of you.

In this election the candidates are bound by the Supreme Court Rules of Judicial Conduct. All of the sections related to elections are extremely important during the campaign, however, SCR 4.1(A)(11) which states: “(A) Except as permitted by law, or by Rules 4.2, 4.3, and 4.4, a judge or a judicial candidate shall not: (11) knowingly, or with reckless disregard for the truth, make any false or misleading statement,” I believe is one of the most important. This rule includes innuendo. I challenge my opponent to abide by this rule going forward. Due to our population level the requirements to run for the Justice of the Peace do not “require” a law degree. This was so that communities without attorneys could have these positions filled. Although it is not required, it would be preferred as a minimum for training for this judicial position. Training also is a necessary consideration for this choice. The following is a reminder for you as to my training which is all applicable to this position.

* Bachelor of Science - Majors: Business Administration and Economics/Behavioral Science. Minors: Accounting and Aviation.

* Juris Doctorate (Doctor of Law).

* Mandatory Continuing Legal Education since my licensure in Utah.

* Judge Pro Tem for Circuit Court in Salt Lake City.

* Arbitrator for the State Bar of Nevada resolving fee disputes between clients and their attorneys.

* Mediator appointed by the Fourth Judicial District Court, Elko to resolve Child Custody matters as well as other issues as required by the Court.

* Adjunct Professor teaching Business Law for Master’s Program at Westminster College, Salt Lake City, Utah.

* Tested and Licensed to Practice Law in Utah (1984) and Nevada m(1989).