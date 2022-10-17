Meet the candidates: John 'Doc' Garrard, Assembly Dist. 33

I am John “DOC” Garrard.

I was born during John F Kennedy’s Administration. And my mom named me after him. My dad is Wilson and was named after the president he was born under over a hundred years ago. We have long generations because we value education and family.

As a fourth generation in the Great Basin from pioneer stock that came here in the 1840s including Native Ancestors. My family helped build the towns, infrastructure, roads, railroads, stagecoaches and Pony Express stations. I have Scotch, Irish, Basque, Scandinavian, French and Native American ancestry.

As my people came on the Mayflower and signed the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. I don’t need others to interpret or defend the Constitution for me because it was passed down to me.

As a multi-generation veteran and served as a special operations corpsman taking care of Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine assets in the Gulf War and earned the title DOC in combat.

As a highly decorated from both the Coast Guard and Army where I retired from the Medical Research command.

As a biologist trained at Utah State University and four other institutions the highest a master’s degree. I hold a current teaching certificate and I am committed to improving education in rural Nevada.

As an instructor in the military and served as an EMT and fireman for over thirty years in federal or volunteer service. I am a journeyman carpenter and worked in the mining and construction industry. I was a shooting instructor for 23 years teaching youth and military assets.

I enjoy hunting and fishing but want a balance in grazing, mining and recreation and wild areas in Nevada.

As an advocate I have worked with Reno and Las Vegas and helped get the solar power initiative Question Five passed with popular vote.

As a moderate I have my religious and cultural values. I am LDS and come from Catholic, Baptist, Native and people who sought religious freedom. I will include everyone and not just one ideology or party.

My logo reflects my values of land stewardship, agriculture, and tribal and ancient values in balance and a commitment. As I chose to give my life to my country and my state, my commitment to others is historical fact not speculation or rhetoric.

I live on a ranch I inherited. I have fought for Northern Nevada water resources, medical and Veteran care, term limits, tribal rights, and youth education. I am a life member of several Veteran organizations and a DAV advocate.

Please note that my opponent listed his address as Las Vegas resident when he signed up and I am a permanent Elko County resident by tax poll even when I served in the military.

Please vote for me because I am not a businessman or lawyer or have anything to gain by taking office but want to continue my commitment as a veteran to care for and serve the people that I love and most importantly the youth and next generation of this state. Thank me for my service.