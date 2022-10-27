Meet the Candidates: John Patrick Rice, Nevada Board of Regents

While much of the state is focused on the U.S. Senate and Nevada Governor’s offices, another race needs to have the attention of rural Nevadans. That is the race for Regent in District 8.

I am John Patrick Rice, and I am running for Regent in District 8 of The Nevada System of Higher Education. Regent District 8 is the traditional “rural regent” seat. Now, with redistricting, nearly half the voters in the district live in Clark County … specifically, in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas proper. Rural Nevada has a lot at stake in this race. My opponent, a good person with a desire to serve, is from Las Vegas. The Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education needs a smart, professional rural voice and I am that voice.

But my credential as a rural Nevadan is just one of many reasons to vote for me for Regent, District 8. As a professional in higher education for nearly 30 years, I am eager to bring my experience to the Board. Having worked as a professor, administrator and leader in higher ed, I have unique skills and perspectives that will enhance the education of Nevada’s college students. The future of Nevada’s workforce, professional education and research needs to be stewarded by a professional like me, committed to guiding NSHE into the second quarter of the 21st Century.

To assure the strength of higher education throughout Nevada I will work to promote access in rural and urban communities with capital investment in both brick and mortar and online learning infrastructure. Online instruction cannot be the default for rural students. Rather, we must continue to invest in in-person instruction in order to provide professionals in health care, education and mining in rural Nevada. We must also strengthen the partnerships established with rural school districts to assure quality dual-enrollment opportunities for qualified high school students. Continued investment in broadband capacities at rural campuses and centers will increase the effectiveness of instruction throughout rural Nevada.

Because of the excellent work of the faculty and staff at Great Basin College, NSHE has in place a world-class distance education program. GBC already instructs students in every Nevada county, in nearly 40 states in the US, and in several countries across the globe. NSHE can capitalize on GBC’s accomplishments in distance learning and increase its world-wide reach.

NSHE can leverage millions of dollars in capital investment the City of Elko and its private-sector partners are making in high-speed fiber-optic broadband. With all of the infrastructure in place, Elko is an obvious choice for the creation of the Nevada System of Higher Education Center for Distance Learning. The expansion of Distance Learning on the GBC Elko campus can bring good, high-paying jobs to our community. It will also bring additional revenues to NSHE that can enhance its brick-and-mortar operations.

In the last few months conversations about consolidating operations of GBC with UNR have been at the forefront. I see these conversations as a good starting point to better serve not only rural Nevada students, but students throughout the state more effectively. To assure the preservation of the mission and resources of Great Basin College and NSHE in general, we will need a Regent with a strong sense of the needs of rural Nevada college students and the political skill and courage to protect rural Nevada interests in higher education.

I have served Elko and rural Nevada responsibly as a leader, a teacher, and a good citizen for nearly thirty years. Elko voters have trusted me in the past to be a good steward of public resources and I will do so as your Regent as well. Please, cast a vote for me for Regent, District 8, in early voting or on November 8.