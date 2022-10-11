Meet the candidates: Mercedes Krause, U.S. House Dist. 2

My name is Mercedes Krause, and I’m running for Congress to return this seat of public trust and power to the people of Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District. My campaign is deeply rooted in my values as a mom, auntie, citizen of the Oglala and Lakota Nations, and as a born and raised Nevadan. I am an issue-voting Democrat, and I base my decisions on what is best for the people and the future of our communities. Hyper-partisanship has gotten in the way of progress on issues we easily find common ground on as Nevadans -- like improving our very low-ranking education system, protecting women’s access to abortion and reproductive care, and creating stronger economic opportunities in our great state.

● I believe a woman’s right to make their own healthcare choices is one of the biggest threats facing Nevadans. We don’t need the government legislating how and when we start our families.

● Nevadans shouldn’t have to choose between healthcare and rent. I will always vote to bring down costs for healthcare and expand access to Medicaid.

● As a union member, I will prioritize bringing federal dollars to Nevada to invest in training programs to prepare workers for high-quality jobs in fast-growing sectors like public health, manufacturing, IT and clean energy.

● We must protect our state from droughts and poor air quality and ensure all our communities have access to safe drinking water.

● As an educator, I believe every child should have access to high-quality education at their neighborhood school. Nevada is 49th in the nation for educational attainment. This is not acceptable.

● 18 of Nevada’s 28 tribal communities are in CD2. Free, prior, and informed consent needs to be enforced. This means tribal communities who share jurisdiction with the state of Nevada must always lead the conversation when it comes to their land.