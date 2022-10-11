Meet the candidates: Susan Neal, Elko County School Board District 1

My name is Susan Neal. In October, I was appointed to Elko County School Board District 1 and would like to continue my work in this position. I retired in 2012 from the Elko County School District after 28 years as an educator. Originally from South Dakota, I moved to Elko County for a teaching position in West Wendover where I spent 8 years teaching 8th and 5th grade and 8 years in Elko teaching 6th grade. The next twelve years I provided professional development to teachers and staff with a focus on technology. I also coordinated online classes for grades 7-12. I have been a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer for ten years. A CASA is the voice and advocate for children who have been abused and neglected.

I am running for school board because I am passionate about the education and well-being of the students in this district and want to make a positive impact. Planning the education of our children is a daunting task and not one to be taken lightly. I believe it is important to build strong relationships and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the success of our children. Student achievement and implementing policies that ensure success for all students is of importance to me.

I am working collaboratively with the current board members and superintendent to continue the vision and goals of the district as well as developing new ideas to continue to move the district forward. Visiting all campuses and attending school events has given me the opportunity to have first-hand experience of the uniqueness of our district.

I know I can bring my experience, skills, and educational qualifications to this position. I am excited at the opportunity to continue to serve and ask for your support. Thank you!

Students Come First