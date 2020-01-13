Meet the theologian who helped MLK see the value of nonviolence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was while recuperating in the hospital afterward, that King received a visit from Thurman. While there, Thurman gave the same advice he gave to countless others over decades: that King should take the unexpected, if tragic, opportunity, to meditate on his life and its purposes, and only then move forward.

Thurman urged King to extend his rest period by two weeks. It would, as he said, give King "time away from the immediate pressure of the movement" and to "rest his body and mind with healing detachment." Thurman worried that "the movement had become more than an organization; it had become an organism with a life of its own," which potentially could swallow up King.

King wrote to Thurman to say, "I am following your advice on the question."

King's spiritual connection with Thurman

King and Thurman were never personally close. But Thurman left a profound intellectual and spiritual influence on King. King, for example, reportedly carried his own well-thumbed copy of Thurman's best-known book, "Jesus and the Disinherited," in his pocket during the long and epic struggle of the Montgomery bus boycott.