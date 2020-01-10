Message from Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

Giving a Voice to VoicelessSometimes, justice takes time to reveal itself. I am extremely proud of our office for the indictment of Charles Sullivan for the 1979 murder of Julia Woodward. For several months, we worked closely with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to build the case and apprehend Mr. Sullivan in Arizona. Finally, Ms. Woodward’s family had their day in court. Justice means being the voice of a victim who was silenced over 40 years ago. As Attorney General, I take my obligation to your safety and security seriously, and every decision I make is with your best interest in mind. As I reflect on my first year in office, I am immensely proud and grateful of all we have accomplished for Nevadans, and with this new year, we renew our commitment to serve and protect each of you to the best of our ability. Serving the people of Nevada in this role is the honor of a lifetime, and doing so alongside these dedicated public servants is a privilege.