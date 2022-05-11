Mike Silva, candidate for sheriff

Hello, my name is Mike Silva. I am running for Elko County Sheriff, because there are issues internally and externally, that need addressed.

I’ve been married for 26 years in June, have 4 grown children, and 2 grandchildren. My wife and I raised our children in Spring Creek.

I went into the active Army, doing the job of an Infantryman, 1990-1994. While in the Army I was stationed in Germany for 3 years. I was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1991 for Operation Desert Storm. While there, our unit assisted other units with Iraqi prisoners of war, cleared bunkers, secured the border of Kuwait and Iraq (Checkpoint Charlie), and secured a refugee camp. We were there about 6 months. After Germany, I was transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas.

I was in the Nevada National Guard, 1998-2017. Deployed to Iraq 2 times and Afghanistan, during my time in the National Guard.

I applied for the Elko County Sheriff’s Department in 1998 as a reserve deputy. While in the reserve program, I assisted the jail, patrol, and civil. I moved up the ranks in the reserves over a period of time. In 2003, I was hired fulltime as a jail deputy. I have been in a leadership role more than half of my career, with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department. I attended the FBI National Academy in 2018. There, I learned how important mental health is for an agency, amongst other various leadership education.

My goals are to collectively bring the Sheriff’s Department closer together, to mitigate the liability within the department and the county. I have shown past and present leaders that I have the ability to lead and manage, with the personnel and tools on hand.

As the past Lieutenant, a body scanner was placed into the jail to reduce incoming contraband. A mail screener was introduced, to scan mail for contraband. Another coworker introduced the WRAP, a piece of equipment that restrains violent subjects. I was involved with purchasing an ADA van for inmates with disabilities. I also was able to adjust schedules to reduce the number of visitors for inmates and still be in line with inmate rights.

I will tell you this is a short list of accomplishments and I couldn’t have done it without the deputies and staff.

Thank you,

Mike Silva

775-934-2673

Facebook: SILVAFORELKOCOUNTYSHERIFF2022

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0