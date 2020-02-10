National Perspective: New Hampshire grabs a clumsy handoff from Iowa

ROCHESTER, N.H. — So now it is up to New Hampshire.

The Iowa caucuses debacle is in the rearview mirror, the first primary is days away, and still there is no clarity in the struggle for the Democratic presidential nomination. Iowa failed the Democrats, and it failed America.

This is politics’ second chance.

“New Hampshire,” presidential candidate Andrew Yang proclaimed in a campaign stop here, “you are among the most powerful people in the country right now.” The man who wears a “MATH” lapel pin spelled out the political arithmetic: “Do you know how many Californians each New Hampshire voter is worth? One thousand.”

The baton now has been handed to this thousand-to-one state, unrepresentative in its demographics (90 percent of the state is white), in its average age (second oldest state in the country), in its lack of foreign influence (the percentage of foreign-born people is less than half the national average) and in its economic profile (seventh highest median household income). And yet so often it has been the great arbiter of our politics.

A decades-old account of the primary here acknowledges the quadrennial critique of New Hampshire’s shortcomings: