National Perspective: The unstoppable train that is Bernie Sanders

Nobody expected Sanders, who spent $5.32 million in television ads in New Hampshire, to have Buttigieg, who spent a hefty $3.62 million himself on advertisements in the Granite State, at his heels. In his triumphal appearance Tuesday night, Buttigieg said the two men were on “the same team,” but few young people are on the Buttigieg team; a Tufts University study found that fully half the New Hampshire voters aged 18 to 29 voted for Sanders, as opposed to the 20% who voted for Buttigieg.

There are vast differences — generational, ideological, personal — between the two front-runners, and New Hampshire portends a titanic struggle between them, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota a strong new factor in the race.

Klobuchar, whose New Hampshire debate performance boosted her into third place in the Granite State, is an unexpected formidable force in this campaign.

She eclipsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in a campaign in New England and now has a fresh infusion of cash that will allow her to move swiftly in Nevada and South Carolina, the next two places where she will be a distinct underdog.