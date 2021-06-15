Navigating baseball's unwritten rules

As a one-time pitcher during the Late Middle Ages -- we played with rounded stones and cudgels -- I found it thrilling. The Red Sox won zero games at Yankee Stadium during last year's COVID-shortened season.

Besides, the two teams will square off another 18 times during the regular season. Part of the beauty of the game for serious fans is that they do it almost every day. You know how your grandma used to watch her daily TV soap opera? For me, that's MLB baseball: an entertainment, an ongoing saga and a refuge from ...

Well, what have you got? For me it's mainly politics, a couple or three blessed hours without a word about Democrats, Republicans or even the happy peregrinations of "The Second Gentleman."

It's definitely a TV show. Due to a combination of circumstances, I watched four consecutive Red Sox broadcasts last week with four different announcing crews: Houston's, Boston's, Fox Sports and ESPN.

Regardless of which team you support, it makes a big difference. The Astros need a serious energy transfusion in the broadcast booth. For all his star power, ESPN's Alex Rodriguez was droning on like a priest celebrating 6 a.m. Mass until he hit upon the topic of the 2021 Yankee team's deficiencies. That earned him a well-deserved headline in The New York Times.