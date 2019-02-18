CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Monday joined a lawsuit that challenges President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to direct funding toward construction of a barrier on the border with Mexico.
The lawsuit led by California Attorney General Becerra was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. In the complaint, a coalition of 16 states alleges that the Trump Administration’s emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful. The states seek to block the Trump Administration’s emergency declaration, the unauthorized construction of the border wall, and any illegal diversion of congressionally appropriated funds.
“President Trump cannot sidestep our Constitution for a political ploy,” said Ford. “The Trump Administration’s proposed diversion of funds would waste billions of dollars that is dedicated to supporting our military and law enforcement agencies. I am proud to join this lawsuit to defend our Constitution, our state’s military bases, and Nevada’s law enforcement agencies.”
The complaint filed Monday alleges that President Trump’s emergency declaration is a pretext to justify redirecting congressionally appropriated funds to build a wall along the southern border after he failed to get Congress — or Mexico — to pay for it.
“The facts do not support President Trump’s rhetoric or his declaration,” said a statement from Ford’s office. “Unlawful southern border entries are at their lowest point in twenty years, immigrants are less likely than native-born citizens to commit crimes, and illegal drugs are more likely to come through official ports of entry.”
The states allege that the Trump Administration’s action exceeds the power of the executive office, violates the U.S. Constitution and federal statutes, and would illegally and unconstitutionally divert federal funds appropriated by Congress. The suit seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to block the emergency declaration, the construction of the wall, and any illegal diversion of congressionally-appropriated funds.
