Nevada attorney general reacts to Chauvin verdict

CARSON CITY -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford released the following statement regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict:

Today, a jury held George Floyd’s murderer accountable. Mr. Floyd’s life mattered, just as every innocent life taken at the hands law enforcement does. Let this trial serve as evidence that we will no longer tolerate the heinous killings of African-Americans and minorities at the hand of rogue police officers.

I would like to thank my colleague in Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for prosecuting this case with professionalism and integrity to hold Mr. Floyd’s murderer accountable.

Many Nevadans have asked me how I felt about this trial, and to be frank, it was too painful for me to watch. I did not want to relive the trauma – trauma that is, unfortunately, a common re-occurrence for me and so many others. As an African-American, I don’t take the mistreatment of members of my community or any minority community lightly. As Nevada's top law enforcement officer, my duty will always lie on the side of accountability and justice. Today, we saw specific accountability. But the fight for perpetual justice continues.