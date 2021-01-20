Nevada Democrats praise Biden on inauguration

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford
I am thrilled to officially congratulate our 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and 49th Vice President Kamala Harris on being sworn in to office. Last year was rife with trials and tribulations. This year provides an opportunity toward recovery, change, and unity.
Today's peaceful transition of power, which is critical to our democracy, stands in contrast to events of recent weeks. But our Country persisted, and we just witnessed one of our most sacred traditions established to ensure that only the will of the people dictates our elected leadership.
On Monday, we celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King, who famously said: “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.” At a time when family and friends are here one day and gone the next due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and neighbors are divided against each other, we pray for the President to lead with love, justice and humanity.
We, too, must live our daily lives with love, justice and humanity, denouncing the spread of fear, hatred, and injustice. We must take care of each other during these challenging times. I encourage every individual to continue to wear their mask, receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and be kind to one another. The future of our nation depends on what we do right now, this year.
Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II
Today, we can finally exhale. After four long years of unrelenting hard work and dedication, we made history. I am overwhelmed with excitement and hope as we welcome Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Together, they will finally restore decency and compassion to the Oval Office. This moment wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and organizers who put in countless hours fighting for a better future. I can’t wait to see what our state and our country are able to accomplish these next four years as we work together to build back better.
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen
Today marks an important step forward for our country. I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration and I look forward to working alongside their Administration to pass legislation that improves the lives of all Nevadans. I know President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire Administration hold a deep respect for our nation and the American people. Together, I hope we can work to pass a comprehensive COVID-19 relief plan that supports our workers, small businesses, and state and local governments, as well as enact a proper vaccination strategy, and ensure access to quality, affordable health care. While we may face many daunting challenges, I am confident that this President will approach each problem with a clear-eyed resolve and a leadership worthy of the office he holds.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
After a free and fair election, our country enters a new era of leadership today under President Biden and Vice President Harris. I’m heartened by the actions the Biden Administration has already taken on day one and am prepared to work with the new administration to help move our country forward. I’m hopeful we can come together to pass comprehensive coronavirus relief legislation, revitalize our economy, reduce the impact of climate change, fix our broken immigration system, and address many of the other issues facing the Silver State. Today, I was honored to celebrate the historic nature of President Biden and Vice President Harris’ inauguration, and I’ll continue to ensure Nevada’s priorities are front and center in the days ahead.