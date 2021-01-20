Nevada Democrats praise Biden on inauguration

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford

I am thrilled to officially congratulate our 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and 49th Vice President Kamala Harris on being sworn in to office. Last year was rife with trials and tribulations. This year provides an opportunity toward recovery, change, and unity.

Today's peaceful transition of power, which is critical to our democracy, stands in contrast to events of recent weeks. But our Country persisted, and we just witnessed one of our most sacred traditions established to ensure that only the will of the people dictates our elected leadership.

On Monday, we celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King, who famously said: “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity.” At a time when family and friends are here one day and gone the next due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and neighbors are divided against each other, we pray for the President to lead with love, justice and humanity.