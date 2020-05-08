Nevada GOP: Lawmakers left out of recovery plans

We are grateful for the communication we have had with our Nevada County Commissioners and applaud their efforts in advancing a cohesive and complex plan to reopen our state that reflects the size, population, and geography of their individual counties. However, they continue to be hamstrung and unable to move forward independently of one another which will ultimately and disproportionally hurt smaller counties far more than larger ones. Similarly, we also look forward to suggestions and guidelines from the Nevada Gaming Control Board on reopening one of our biggest industries.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature will need to make swift and thoughtful decisions to Nevada’s budget. Members of our Caucus have been working diligently to identify solutions to our economy’s revenue shortfalls. This pandemic will affect all 63 districts in Nevada and an open line of communication between all branches of government will be critical so that all residents are represented equally.

We hope that communication with elected officials is more frequent and substantive in the coming weeks. Only by working together can we come out of this stronger and better prepared to lead for the future.

