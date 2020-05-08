Nevada GOP: Lawmakers left out of recovery plans

On Thursday, Governor Sisolak presented the residents of Nevada with the first phase of reopening our state. Starting this weekend, restaurants and most retail businesses will begin to partially open with strict health guidelines. With Nevada’s economy deteriorating daily and at an increased pace, the announcement to reopen is a welcomed development given our economic situation.
Over the past month, the Assembly Republican Caucus has met with residents, businesses, and stakeholders throughout Nevada to formulate common sense solutions to get our economy back on track in a manner that keeps residents safe and healthy.
Beginning on April 20th, the Caucus published its “Process to Reopen Nevada” that included best practices from around the country and specific recommendations for Nevada. Similarly, nine days later the Caucus penned an open letter to Governor Sisolak asking him to work with the legislative branch on a path forward.
Our communication with the executive branch has been met with an embarrassing silence, and as unemployment continues to soar and businesses begin to shut their doors, all Nevadans need and expect more from their leaders. We do appreciate many of the recommendations in the Governor’s “United Roadmap to Recovery Plan,” but believe that by working collaboratively our combined efforts would result in cleaner and more efficient solutions for our constituents.
We are grateful for the communication we have had with our Nevada County Commissioners and applaud their efforts in advancing a cohesive and complex plan to reopen our state that reflects the size, population, and geography of their individual counties. However, they continue to be hamstrung and unable to move forward independently of one another which will ultimately and disproportionally hurt smaller counties far more than larger ones. Similarly, we also look forward to suggestions and guidelines from the Nevada Gaming Control Board on reopening one of our biggest industries.
As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature will need to make swift and thoughtful decisions to Nevada’s budget. Members of our Caucus have been working diligently to identify solutions to our economy’s revenue shortfalls. This pandemic will affect all 63 districts in Nevada and an open line of communication between all branches of government will be critical so that all residents are represented equally.
We hope that communication with elected officials is more frequent and substantive in the coming weeks. Only by working together can we come out of this stronger and better prepared to lead for the future.
