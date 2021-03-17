Nevada GOP statement on election fraud report

These 122,918 voter records were submitted on 40,669 separate Election Integrity Violation Reports. For some of the above categories, it made more sense to combine into one single report with an attached list of individual voters, rather than submitting as individual EIVR's. While all of these reports were hand delivered to the SOS office through paper and electronic forms, we will now follow up with emailed copies of each and every complaint.

This investigation should have occurred months ago as the Secretary of State had access to this exact data during lawsuits last year. She has said time and time again that there was no evidence of voter fraud and thus nothing to investigate. Today, her office is validating our assertion that there is voter fraud in the 2020 election by claiming many of these reports were "already under investigation". We need better transparency from our elected officials investigating these matters, especially with so many Nevadans questioning the integrity of our voting process. We hope that Secretary Cegavske finally demonstrates a commitment to the concept that no amount of voter fraud is acceptable in the great State of Nevada.