Nevada GOP statement on election fraud report

LAS VEGAS -- The Nevada Republican Party issued the following comments regarding the Secretary of State's announcement on the recent Election Integrity Violations Reports that were turned in for investigation:
Earlier this month the Nevada Republican Party turned in 122,918 unique voter complaints from the 2020 election to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske's office. Each of these complaints included individual identifying information consisting of voters names, birthdate, address, with other identifying information, among the following categories:
3,987 Individual Non-Citizen Voter Complaints
1,506 Individual Deceased Voter Complaints
2,468 Individual National Change of Address to Out of State Complaints
31,643 ID Required Flagged Individuals
324 Federal Post Card Registration Complaints
120 Page Report on Native American Cash for Votes Scheme
42,284 Individual Duplicate Voter Complaints
15,164 Non-Nevada Mailing Addresses
8,842 Commercial Registration Addresses
8,111 Non-Existent Addresses
8,529 Reactivated Votes by Mail
60 Voters in Clark County with the first name ‘Resident’ last name 'Resident'
These 122,918 voter records were submitted on 40,669 separate Election Integrity Violation Reports. For some of the above categories, it made more sense to combine into one single report with an attached list of individual voters, rather than submitting as individual EIVR's. While all of these reports were hand delivered to the SOS office through paper and electronic forms, we will now follow up with emailed copies of each and every complaint.
This investigation should have occurred months ago as the Secretary of State had access to this exact data during lawsuits last year. She has said time and time again that there was no evidence of voter fraud and thus nothing to investigate. Today, her office is validating our assertion that there is voter fraud in the 2020 election by claiming many of these reports were "already under investigation". We need better transparency from our elected officials investigating these matters, especially with so many Nevadans questioning the integrity of our voting process. We hope that Secretary Cegavske finally demonstrates a commitment to the concept that no amount of voter fraud is acceptable in the great State of Nevada.