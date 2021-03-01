Nevada Guard always ready, always there through year of pandemic

It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic ushered in the largest and lengthiest state activation in Nevada National Guard history.

As the virus spread rapidly last March, the Nevada Guard entered an elevated role in support of the state. Guardsmen volunteered for a variety of missions: movement of personal protective equipment, food distribution and testing. They did this while conducting five federal overseas deployments in addition to civil unrest response last summer in Nevada and earlier this year at the U.S. Capitol. The Nevada Guard has never been busier or more visible.

Similar to how the pandemic tested our nation’s medical infrastructure, it also tested our emergency response capabilities. To meet this test, the Nevada Guard provided personnel, equipment, planning and leadership.

Testing was key. Nearly 85 percent of the 2.6 million COVID-19 tests conducted in Nevada so far involved assistance from the Nevada Guard. Additionally, Guardsmen distributed 10 million articles of personal protective equipment and packaged nearly 2 million meals for those in need. The Nevada Guard will continue to assist the state’s vaccination efforts while simultaneously preparing for the future needs of Nevadans and the nation.