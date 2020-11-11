Nevada video celebrates veterans

Due to Veterans Day parades and many other celebrations being cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) produced a Veterans Day Ceremony video featuring Governor Steve Sisolak, Nevada veterans and community leaders highlighting what Veterans Day means to them.

This Veterans Day marks the following anniversaries: the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII; the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of Korean War; and the 67th anniversary of the alliance between U.S.A. and the Republic of Korea; and the 30th Anniversary of the outbreak of the 1st Gulf War.

“While a video can never truly replace our time-honored traditions of parades and in-person events, we are thankful to be able to celebrate Veterans Day with our family of veterans,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller.

Thank you to Governor Sisolak, the Korean Consul General Kyung Jae Park, Nevada National Guard Major General Ondra Berry, Chairman Bill Bauman of the Nevada Veterans Services Commission and numerous others, including State Commanders from Veterans Services Organizations, who participated in the NDVS Veterans Day video.

The video will be unveiled the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the NDVS YouTube Channel, the NDVS website home page (https://veterans.nv.gov/), and posted on NDVS social media pages.

NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance, which includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS manages the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit https://veterans.nv.gov/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0