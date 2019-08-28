Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times on our roads. In response to the travel demands on the interstate highways during this holiday, the Nevada Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Oregon State Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to participate in impaired driving enforcement Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Across these Western States, law enforcement will be on the lookout for the dangerous driving behaviors of impaired drivers. Each and every year, motorists are killed or injured because someone made the decision to drive impaired. Impaired driving is not just alcohol; it is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. All agencies involved with this enforcement campaign have officers and troopers properly trained to recognize impairment related to drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both.
The objective of this Western States Traffic Safety Coalition campaign is to ensure that there will be no safe place for impaired drivers to hide.
This partnership reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada’s highways.
