No Stigma Nevada: It’s the worst time to skimp on mental-health resources

Mental Health Awareness Month arrives this year with Nevada facing a crisis it has failed to handle in the past and remains ill-prepared to deal with now.

You don’t need to read reports and statistics on the coronavirus pandemic to know that the millions of Americans without a job, paycheck and a way to survive paints a grim picture in everyone’s crystal ball.

Tens of thousands of Nevadans today are experiencing a range of deep emotions: Depression. Anxiety. Mood swings. Insomnia. Anger issues. Sadness. PTSD. Hopelessness. The list goes on.

People are fighting with spouses over every little thing, especially finances and the fear of becoming homeless. People are lining up to get free groceries. Domestic violence is quickly rising dramatically and there are not enough shelters for victims.

Now medical experts are talking about another pandemic hitting the U.S. and it’s not the second wave of COVID-19 that they predict might return in the fall. It refers to the widespread, dismal state of Nevada’s and the nation’s mental health, which not only is hitting Americans hard right now, it’s going to be a silent killer for years to come.