No Stigma Nevada: The ‘talk’ everybody needs to have

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watching the horrific May 25 police murder of African-American George Floyd replayed again and again on video and the weeks-long protests and riots in Nevada and across the world reminds me of “the talk” my father gave me when I got my first car.

By the end of it, he had me petrified and, apparently, rightfully so, even if I was white.

Police carry lethal weapons, he said, and they like them. They are trained to shoot to kill. If I were stopped by the police, he said, I was to keep my hands visible at all times, on the steering wheel.

I was to move slowly, no erratic movements and only answer questions, not ask them, using, “Yes, Ma’am,” and “No Sir.” If they wanted to arrest me, even for no reason, let them do it. Even though their job is to protect community members, he explained, they are often the enemy.

My father was right in one way. Police violence can lead to fatalities, and too often when it comes to Blacks. Though Floyd wasn’t driving, he did everything right. He didn’t resist arrest. Didn’t threaten anyone. Didn’t carry a weapon.

And he still died, after an officer pinned his knee in Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. That’s a lynching, and so are the others such as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.