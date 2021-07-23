No Whodunit Here: The Cause of Inflation is Not a Mystery

In 1974, US president Gerald Ford declared inflation "public enemy number one" and launched a public relations campaign against it. WIN ("Whip Inflation Now") buttons were handed out. The administration suggested various ways of "whipping inflation," such as carpooling and home gardening. It didn't work. Double-digit inflation outlived the Ford administration by several years.

Nearly five decades after Ford's failed PR project, big-time inflation is back, along with the same professed ignorance of its cause from politicians and government officials, and their same obfuscation as to what inflation even actually is.

There's a reason for that professed ignorance: In the United States, at least since 1913, government policy is the cause of inflation, full stop.

The obfuscation usually takes the form of describing rising prices as "price inflation." But rising prices aren't inflation. They're the effect of inflation.

Inflation, simply put, is an increase in the supply of money versus the goods and services available for purchase. When there's more money chasing fewer things to buy, prices go up, just like they do at an auction when more bidders with fatter wallets show up hoping to grab themselves one of Jerry Garcia's guitars.

Yes, it really is that simple.