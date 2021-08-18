NSHE: Health board to vote Friday on vaccine policy

A Message From NSHE's Chancellor and Presidents

Dear friends and colleagues,

We hope this message finds you and your family and friends safe and healthy.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began and the Nevada System of Higher Education and its institutions switched to remote learning in March 2020, there have been many questions regarding a return to in-person education.

With the start of the fall semester quickly nearing, we continue to make all the preparations necessary to ensure a safe return to our campuses for the vast majority of the more than 100,000 students who attend NSHE institutions. We believe the pandemic has underscored the importance of delivering a safe and effective in-person educational experience for our students, with their success being the guiding star of everything we do.

We also appreciate and understand the concerns of faculty, staff, students, parents, and the higher education community, regarding the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Nevada.

Over the past few weeks there have been many changes and updates to how our campuses will approach the beginning of this semester.