On Religion: 'Called' to work on coronavirus front lines

Dr. Lorna M. Breen was surrounded by scenes of chaos and death at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital that reminded her of a biblical apocalypse.

She told her family it was "like Armageddon."

Hit by the coronavirus herself, she fought to recover and regain strength -- so she could return to work as medical director of the emergency room at the center of the pandemic. On the last Sunday in April, she took her own life.

Was this tragedy caused by pressures at work or by damage from the virus?

"I know it, in my heart, that it was both," said Jennifer Feist, the doctor's sister, to NBC News. "She had COVID, and I believe that it altered her brain. And then she went back to the most horrific, unimaginable conditions."

"For somebody whose life's calling is helping people, and she just couldn't help enough people ... the combination was just untenable," she said. "I'm hearing so much, from people who work in health care, saying: 'We always have to be brave. ... It's not OK to say that you're suffering.'"

A school friend used the same faith-based term -- "calling" -- to describe the doctor's view of her vocation. Mary Williams grew up with Breen at the First Baptist Church in Danville, Pennsylvania.