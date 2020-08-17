On Religion: Can Episocal clergy consecrate bread and wine online?

Days later, after consulting with America’s presiding bishop, Bishop Owensby rescinded those instructions. “I understand that virtual consecration of elements at a physical or geographical distance from the altar exceeds the recognized bounds set by our rubrics and inscribed in our theology of the Eucharist,” he wrote.

However, similar debates were already taking place among other Anglicans. In Australia, for example, Archbishop Glenn Davies of Sydney urged priests to be creative during this pandemic, while churches were being forced to shut their doors.

During a livestreamed rite, he wrote, parishioners “could participate in their own homes via the internet, consuming their own bread and wine, in accordance with our Lord’s command.” While following the rite online, “their fellowship with the body of Christ would be no less spiritual and no less real. We must not fall into the erroneous mindset of thinking that consecration of the elements is only valid for us if we are physically present to consume them, as if there were magic in the hands of the minister.”