On Religion: Coronavirus creates legal minefield for priests, flocks

Every now and then, while a priest is traveling or out running errands, a stranger will approach and ask: “Father, will you hear my confession?”

This can happen on a city sidewalk or in a quiet corner of a big-box store. Often the question is urgent — because something disturbing has shaken someone’s faith.

“I’ve been asked for confession in a taxi. I’ve been asked while on a train,” said Father Fergal O’Duill, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth branch of the Catholic movement Regnum Christi. His name is pronounced “O’Doul,” and he is originally from Dublin, Ireland.

These requests happen, he added, because “people see you and they know you’re a priest. We’re priests no matter where we go.”

Hearing confessions is crucial during the penitential season of Lent, which precedes Easter, which is on April 12 this year for Catholics and Protestants (April 19 for Eastern Orthodox Christians). Centuries of Catholic and Orthodox tradition urge believers to go to confession during Lent, before receiving Holy Communion on Easter.

The irony, right now, is that O’Duill can hear confessions during chance encounters, but not during scheduled times at the school where he serves as a chaplain.