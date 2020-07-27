On Religion: Democrats face faith questions that will not go away

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It didn’t matter where Pete Buttigieg traveled in Iowa for the early Democratic Party primaries — voters kept asking similar questions.

Yes, they asked about his status as the first openly gay major-party candidate to seek the presidency. But they also wanted to know how his faith journey into the Episcopal Church affected his life and his take on politics.

“Those who are on my side of the aisle, those who view themselves as more progressive, are sometimes allergic to talking about faith in a way that I’m afraid has made it feel as if God really did have one political party,” said Buttigieg, addressing a webinar for clergy and laypeople in his denomination’s House of Deputies.

“It was very important to me to assert otherwise, but also to talk about the political implications of the commandments to concern ourselves with the well-being of the most marginalized and the most vulnerable and the idea that salvation has to do with standing with and for those who are cast out in society. ... That energy carried the campaign in ways that I never would have guessed.”

However, highly motivated religious believers are, of course, often divided by conflicts about doctrine that then spill over into politics.