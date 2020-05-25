On Religion: Fighting the COVID-19 wars -- in churches around the world

— Will government leaders resort to locking the poor in isolated zones, with the wealthy and powerful in others, thus creating COVID-19 “red zones” that turn into death camps?

— What about church life? In some modern cities, clergy quickly moved online, noted Gladys Mwiti, chairperson of the Kenya Psychological Association. But in Africa, locking churches will, for many people, strip away their only mental-health support systems as they struggle with trauma, exhaustion, depression, fear, stress, anger and grief.

“Those who are losing their loved ones ... can’t believe that you cannot do a funeral,” she said. “Funerals are big events. We gather together. We mourn together. We bury our dead.” She hears Kenyans asking: “How do you bury my mother when I am not there?”

The bottom line: Those who support international aid programs and mission projects need to understand that familiar middle-class COVID-19 answers may not work for suffering people in other parts of the world, said Dr. Santosh Mathew, who works with a network of 20 hospitals and 40 community health programs in North India.

“Tech answers” are not enough in poverty zones with few resources. Preventative care and aid will have to reach suffering people through flexible programs in their own homes and community groups, said Mathew.

“What is our role? Do we tell them what to do or do we come alongside and help them to find the right answers? ... We think that we know. I think that they may know better.”

