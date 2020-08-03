On Religion: Keeping up the fight for tolerance

They closed with an appeal to Trump and Biden, reminding them that “victories can be pyrrhic, destroying the very thing for which the combatants struggle. When that thing is our precious American experiment in ordered liberty and republican democracy, its destruction would be a tragedy beyond all human powers of reckoning.”

It’s distressing that this essay didn’t inspire debates on social media and in the embattled opinion pages of American newspapers, noted Elizabeth Scalia, editor at large of Word on Fire, a Catholic apologetics ministry. After all, West and George are influential thinkers with clout inside the D.C. Beltway, and they spoke out during a hurricane of anger and violence — literal and verbal — in American life.

“Apparently, a statement that is not about drawing blood or scoring points for a particular ‘side’ is not interesting enough — or perhaps just not ‘clickable’ enough — to be given the attention it deserves,” wrote Scalia, who is known as “The Anchoress” online.

West and George have been friends for 13 years, dating back to team-teaching Princeton classes covering “great texts” ranging from Plato to St. Augustine, and from John Stewart Mill to Martin Luther King Jr. The bottom line, for both, is that personal integrity matters more than political tribalism and ideology.