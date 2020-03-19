On Religion: New normal -- traditional prayers go online during epidemic

“This is not the season of Great Lent we anticipated, but it is nonetheless a fitting Lenten effort,” explained Archbishop Alexander, OCA bishop of Dallas and the South. In his letter to priests and parishioners, he urged believers — using a monastic image — to recognize “that this initial response to this pandemic will work for the greater good of our faithful and our neighbors. Use this time of ‘social distancing’ for prayer and to keep vigil ‘in one’s cell.’”

Across the nation, some religious congregations met, drawing smaller flocks, while many closed their doors. Things were different at my home Orthodox parish in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. We were somewhere in-between.

Bishop Alexander instructed his priests to continue celebrating the Divine Liturgy, thus providing consecrated bread and wine that can be taken to the sick and the dying.

However, he gave clear instructions about who should be in sanctuaries and who should pray at home, following the service online. (In Orthodox tradition, priests cannot perform this rite alone.)

“Everyone in the parish or mission, other than the priest (and deacon), a reader, a server, and no more than two chanters or singers (all of whom are physically strong and at low risk for COVID-19), should remain at home,” he wrote.