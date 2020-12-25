On Religion: The complicated realities of COVID-tide in 2020

The survey results seem deceptively ordinary, but tensions emerge in key details. The survey focused on believers and the unchurched, but included an oversample of self-identified evangelical Protestants.

“It’s easy to look at these numbers and see that half the people say they will be having Christmas as usual. Then there’s another group of people who say they plan to do even more,” he said. “Then you look at the bigger picture, and there’s that other third that’s missing. That’s probably the large group of Americans who are older and at higher risk. ...

“That’s some important people in our families and churches — like grandparents. That’s some important people who are not going to be having a normal Christmas, whatever ‘normal’ means right now.”

Here are some additional details from the survey, which was conducted in September:

— In America as a whole, 93% of adults will celebrate Christmas in one form or other — a percentage that has changed little in LifeWay surveys for a decade. Catholics (98%) and Protestants (95%) are most likely to do so. However, 81% of believers in other faiths said they would celebrate the holiday in some way — along with 88% of the “religiously unaffiliated,” or “nones.”