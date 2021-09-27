On Religion: The serious, mysterious faith of comedian Norm MacDonald

"I think if you're going to take on an entire religion, you should maybe know what you're talking about," said Macdonald. "J.K. Rowling is a Christian, and J.K. Rowling famously said that if you're familiar with the scriptures, you could easily guess the ending of her book."

The result was a public persona laced with paradoxes -- an edgy, courageous comic who often seemed unconcerned if his work pleased the public or his employers. Nevertheless, superstars such as David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart and others hailed him as a deadpan comic genius, and mourned his passing at the age of 61.

"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald," tweeted Conan O'Brien, who once clashed with network leaders about how often he could feature Macdonald as a guest. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered, and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again."

In a tribute entitled "Norm Macdonald -- Dostoyevsky in Front of a Red Brick Wall," Ricochet editor Jon Gabriel offered this summary: "The smartest comedians portray themselves as the dumbest; Norm Macdonald was the best at this sleight of hand. He graduated high school at 14, read Russian literature in his downtime and had long philosophical discussions with clergy. ... Macdonald was a student of human nature first, comedy second."