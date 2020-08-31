On Religion: Traditional Catholics watching Biden's actions

“As a governor, however, I am involved in defining policies that determine other people’s rights in these same areas of life and death. Abortion is one of these issues, and while it is one issue among many, it is one of the most controversial and affects me in a special way as a Catholic public official.”

It would be wrong to make abortion policies the “exclusive litmus test of Catholic loyalty,” he said. After all, the “Catholic church has come of age in America” and it’s time for bishops to recognize that Catholic politicians have to be realistic negotiators in a pluralistic land.

Cuomo also noted polls indicating that American Catholics “support the right to abortion in equal proportion to the rest of the population. ... We Catholics apparently believe — and perhaps act — little differently from those who don’t share our commitment. Are we asking government to make criminal what we believe to be sinful because we ourselves can’t stop committing the sin?”

Decades later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered a blunt take on his father’s logic while defending the 2019 Reproductive Health Act, legislation the New York State Catholic Conference called “tragic” and “horrendous.”