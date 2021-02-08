On Religion: Twisted prayers and temptations to worship political power

The survey included a balance of large- and small-church leaders. Pastors of churches with more than 250 in attendance were the most likely to agree (61%). White pastors (50%) were more likely than Black pastors (36%) to say that they frequently hear conspiracy theory talk in their flocks.

Carter said it’s interesting that older pastors in this survey — 65 years of age and up — were the most likely to say that they haven’t experienced this trend. That could mean that they are unplugged from online life or that “it’s younger pastors who are listening more carefully and then they recognize what they’re hearing,” he said.

Last spring, Carter wrote a “What Christians Should Know About QAnon” feature for the Gospel Coalition’s website that urged pastors and evangelical leaders to take this “political cult” more seriously.

At that point, he wrote: “Christians should care about QAnon because it’s a satanic movement infiltrating our churches. Although the movement is still fringe, it is likely that someone in your church or social media circles has either already bought into the conspiracy or thinks it’s plausible and worth exploring.”

Carter said he would use “stronger language” if writing today.

“So many people are being tempted to turn politics into an idol,” he said. More and more Americans seem to believe that “what’s really important in the world is politics, while religious faith is something weak for old ladies. What matters is political power — period. That’s a dangerous temptation.”

