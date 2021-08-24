On Religion: 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' and debates about a creator

"The logic is that many people assume life is special, that human beings are uniquely purposed and created in God's image and that this life -- life made in God's image -- cannot exist anywhere else," said Stephen C. Meyer, who has a doctorate in the philosophy of science from Cambridge University. He is known for writing controversial books, such as "Signature in the Cell: DNA and the Evidence for Intelligent Design" and the new "Return of the God Hypothesis."

Many experts seem to think Christianity has explicit doctrines on this matter, he added, but "that's not a sound judgment, since there's no explicit Christian teaching on the subject -- unless we have now taken C.S. Lewis as canonical."

Lewis -- Oxford don and Christian apologist -- did, starting in 1938 with "Out of the Silent Planet," write a space trilogy focusing on contacts between humans and intelligent beings on other planets. In an essay entitled "Will We Lose God in Outer Space?" he speculated that the distance between Earth and the rest of the universe served as "God's quarantine precautions."

Shortly before his death in 1963, Lewis told a journalist: "I look forward with horror to contact with the other inhabited planets, if there are such. We would only transport to them all of our sin and our acquisitiveness and establish a new colonialism. I can't bear to think of it."