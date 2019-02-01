Try 1 month for 99¢
Baxter Black

Dear Lord,

Yer lookin’ at a man who never learned to cook

unless you count pork & beans

And a flowery grace like you’d read in a book

is really beyond my means

But You can believe I’m a thankful man

though it might be undeserved

And I’ll eat whatever comes out of the pan

no matter what’s bein’ served

I don’t take it lightly if it’s real good

cause I’d eat it anyway

See I know there’s people, in all likelihood

that might not eat today

So count me in if yer needin’ grace

and bless those who provide it

The farmers and ranchers, the bakers of bread

the loving hand that fried it

But most of all, Lord, we give thanks to You

cause we who work on the land

Know how much our harvest and bounty is due

to the gainful touch of Yer hand

So bless this food and the life we embrace

and please forgive us our pride

When others with tables a-plenty say grace

for what we’ve helped You provide.

