Open letter to Gov. Sisolak: Let locals decide … responsibly

Geographically, Elko County is the fourth largest county in the US, and benefits from an extremely low population density. This is a huge asset when it comes to the fight against the pandemic. Despite a mining sector that relies on busing and carpooling to transport thousands of employees each day to area mines, our operators have demonstrated that it can be done safely and responsibly.

Many of my constituents in the business community are longing for an end to the shutdown which was extended to April 30. Our workforce, businesses and governmental entities are bleeding cash with each successive day that this shutdown persists. If continued, many of us won’t have jobs to return to.

We clearly understand that we have many “at risk” citizens that will need to continue self-isolating in accordance with CDC Guidelines. This is an unavoidable consequence associated with pandemics.

While we care deeply about these individuals and their health, the continued sacrifice of our statewide economy creates larger societal problems. If the decision of a safe end to the shutdown were left solely to the medical experts, they would likely extend the shutdown beyond the economic “point of no return.” Despite the best of intentions, the models and projections have been grossly overstated.