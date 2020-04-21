Open letter to Mayor Keener

Unfortunately, our community leaders, Chris Johnson and yourself, have not allowed our tourist economy to grow in years. We could use this time to ensure that when the rest of the country opens, we will have a new source of income for the city and the county. I implore you to direct the ECVA to begin coming up with a new way to market Elko. “Explore Elko” has been, at best, a dismal campaign. Why should people “Explore Elko?” I can answer that, but what does that do for people who know nothing of our town? We can allow people access to more freedoms that the rest of the country dreams of! We are the Wild West, the last bastion of it in fact. That has a draw to many people on the East Coast, and abroad. However, in doing this you must put aside your outdated ideals of what this town should be, and market it for what it is! A mining town with access to 24-hour prostitution, gambling, drinking, and marijuana.

This could also take the form of bringing more festivals to Elko. For example, the Motorcycle Jamboree was great at bringing new people to the town to spend money and put more money into the coffers of our city and county. Which in turn, will allow us to be able to increase our infrastructure development throughout or aging systems (Road, Internet, etc.). Something that has been neglected for at least two administrations. We could have more festivals that people will come for if they are marketed well enough. Even if you are looking for family friendly activities, we have the “Trail Days” at the California Trail Center. I realize that this is not in the City of Elko, but there is a lot of history and activities that could bring in more tourism to the area. Create a committee with local business owners, local officials, and citizens of the city to see what is feasible. Especially, if you ever want to see a rise in tax revenue without raising taxes (which would be the second time, in as many years) on our hotel providers. Give them the ability to grow their businesses by creating new opportunities in the city.