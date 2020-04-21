Open letter to Mayor Keener

Dear Reece Keener,
How badly do we need to open these “non-essential” businesses? Most of our workforce has not stopped working. The mines have not shut down, the businesses serving the mines have not shut down, and many of the businesses that should be shut down, such as car dealerships, are operating with little to no issue. However, I am not opposed to having certain businesses reopen like barber shop/salons and retail stores which are currently the only operations that are not open besides our bars. They must be able to follow the current FEDERAL (from Donald Trump) guidelines of their operations.
We have been lucky enough to have a majority of town deemed “essential.” I get the rush to open, yet many businesses are presently going to work! Make sure there is testing in place, because if we get a situation of communal spread nowhere will be open for the foreseeable future. You do not even have to look too far for people that did not follow the guidelines, and now their entire community is in jeopardy. Winnemucca has the highest per capita numbers in the state, because a few people were unable to follow simple guidelines.
I get the hospital has not had a run on it with people that are infected, yet what happens when we open everything and Covid-19 spreads faster? Will you hold yourself accountable? Our hospital can barely handle many injuries as it is, as they fly a good portion of patients to Boise, Reno, or Salt Lake City. I have a hard time believing that our hospital would be able to handle an outbreak even the size of what has happened in Humboldt County.
Although the mines are open and many of the businesses that serve them are deemed “essential” continue to operate, we should not be rash in our decision to open our community further. We still have an obligation to keep our public schools safe. Nearly a fifth of the Elko County population are a part of our school district. That could be students, teachers, and support staff. Why risk an outbreak through our educational system by returning them to school to early?
None of this model is ideal because, unfortunately, we don’t have the internet infrastructure available to necessitate appropriate online education. Especially, when we have kids as far away as Ruby Valley that attend Elko High School. How many of these students would unknowingly spread this virus to parts of our economy? All of which includes aspects of our everyday culture.
Speaking of our state-wide economy, one way to shore a lot of those numbers up is for the mining companies to pay their entire tax bill to the state. As I have pointed out before, they currently are taxed at a 5% rate, and can make as many deductions as they see fit. They have already mined over 500,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter. At the current price of gold ($1,705.50) that is $852,750,000 in return. At 5% tax rate that is $42,637,500, and that is just Nevada Gold Mines in the first quarter of 2020! Push our state representatives to close the loopholes in our mining tax law to help shore up much of the state economy. Instead of a push that very well may lead to death of many individuals, and a closure of all businesses in Elko for a much longer time period.
Unfortunately, our community leaders, Chris Johnson and yourself, have not allowed our tourist economy to grow in years. We could use this time to ensure that when the rest of the country opens, we will have a new source of income for the city and the county. I implore you to direct the ECVA to begin coming up with a new way to market Elko. “Explore Elko” has been, at best, a dismal campaign. Why should people “Explore Elko?” I can answer that, but what does that do for people who know nothing of our town? We can allow people access to more freedoms that the rest of the country dreams of! We are the Wild West, the last bastion of it in fact. That has a draw to many people on the East Coast, and abroad. However, in doing this you must put aside your outdated ideals of what this town should be, and market it for what it is! A mining town with access to 24-hour prostitution, gambling, drinking, and marijuana.
This could also take the form of bringing more festivals to Elko. For example, the Motorcycle Jamboree was great at bringing new people to the town to spend money and put more money into the coffers of our city and county. Which in turn, will allow us to be able to increase our infrastructure development throughout or aging systems (Road, Internet, etc.). Something that has been neglected for at least two administrations. We could have more festivals that people will come for if they are marketed well enough. Even if you are looking for family friendly activities, we have the “Trail Days” at the California Trail Center. I realize that this is not in the City of Elko, but there is a lot of history and activities that could bring in more tourism to the area. Create a committee with local business owners, local officials, and citizens of the city to see what is feasible. Especially, if you ever want to see a rise in tax revenue without raising taxes (which would be the second time, in as many years) on our hotel providers. Give them the ability to grow their businesses by creating new opportunities in the city.
I do not think you realize that opportunity that you have been given with the tribe asking for a Memo of Understanding. For years, the two governmental apparatuses have not worked together. This has neither benefited the tribe nor the city. Please, give them the Memo of Understanding, and don’t ask for money. The dispensary is literally off a city road. The cost increase is factually miniscule. Not to mention, now our police can find and prosecute those that are giving children under the age of 21 marijuana. This is an opportunity for the two governments to work together to achieve something greater. Allow these folks their money to help with their community. It will benefit ours as well through interaction and building governmental relationships that will see us through this difficult time. This is another situation where we could help market their celebrations and history for people all over the world to experience!
I would also recommend against your silly attempts to stop the dispensary from providing marijuana to your constituents. I told you that you would lose this fight, and now you have. Let people have their freedoms without governmental overreach. Most of this town has come around on the usage and purchasing of marijuana. Look at the sheer amount of sales that the tribe did in their opening alone! Now, you want to have the tax money that you deemed, “not worth the $300,000?” Be a good leader and accept that you have lost the war to not have a dispensary, as well as supply protection to members of this community that are requesting it, especially those that are willing to work.
I believe that in your haste to get businesses open you have overlooked many opportunities in front of you for the betterment of the City of Elko. Please feel free to contact me if you would like to have discussions regarding anything that I have mentioned.
Thank you for your time.
———
Gratton Miller is a candidate for Elko City Council. The Free Press will provide equal space to any other candidates who would like to express their opinions on the issues.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!