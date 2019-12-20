Pelosi's drug pan would kill innovation -- and hope

“Help is on the way.” That’s what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told American patients when she unveiled her sweeping plan to lower drug prices.

Unfortunately, her bill won’t save patients much money. The legislation would reduce total U.S. spending on pharmaceuticals by almost $1 trillion over the next decade — but those savings would go to government staff and insurance companies, not Americans battling disease.

In fact, the bill would hurt patients by making it harder for scientists to develop new life-saving medicines. Speaker Pelosi can do patients a favor by going back to the drawing board.

The bill’s central provision would let the government cap the price of brand name drugs that don’t have many competitors. Capping prices for these drugs would save the government money, but wouldn’t do much about lowering out-of-pocket costs for patients.

The bill would also force drug companies to pick up a large part of the tab for drugs sold in Medicare’s “catastrophic phase.” Patients enter this phase once they’ve spent $5,100 out of pocket, at which point they are only responsible for 5 percent of any prescription’s cost. Medicare covers 80 percent of the cost, while the insurer picks up the remaining 15 percent.

