Plea Negotiations – there is more to it than a 'slap on the wrist'

Imagine, for example, a hypothetical scenario where a child discloses to her teacher that she has been sexually abused by a neighbor. The teacher reports the abuse to law enforcement and an investigation begins. The child is interviewed by law enforcement and she tells a complete stranger about some of the most devastating and embarrassing events that someone can experience.
The investigation is forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, the case is charged, and the child meets with the prosecutor to prepare for court. The child, now for at least the third time, has to relive the devastation of the abuse.
At the preliminary hearing, the child, in front of a courtroom of strangers, and in some cases in front of the perpetrator, recounts the horrific events for at least the fourth time, but this time she is subjected to cross-examination by a defense attorney.
Now, at a jury trial in front of a courtroom full of strangers, including a jury, the child, for the fifth and hopefully final time, retells the same events and is once again subjected to grueling cross-examination in the presence of the person who abused her.
The jury deliberates and returns a verdict of not guilty. The child is crushed at the news and thinks that nobody believes her. Whether the verdict is just or not, suicide is not only contemplated, it’s attempted. Not only did the child suffer at the hands of her abuser during the abuse, she is also faced with the pain that her abuser will walk away without consequence. By no means am I suggesting that victims are inherently weak. In fact, victims often display tremendous courage by the very fact that they were brave enough to come forward in the first place. Likewise, not all victims have suicidal thoughts, but it happens.
You have free articles remaining.
The United States of America has the greatest system of justice in the world. Of course, it is not without its own flaws. We are left to work within the confines of reality. The reality is that our criminal justice system would implode under the pressure of a system which did not allow for plea negotiations. Local government, no matter here or anywhere else in this country, simply does not have the resources to see that every case is taken to trial and that maximum punishment is ordered by the court. Sure, there are certainly cases and defendants who deserve to have the proverbial book thrown at them, but that isn’t always the meaning of justice. Sometimes justice is compassion. Justice is always fairness. Justice is never achieved by infringing on the rights of the accused. Justice is never achieved by infringing on the rights of the victim.
If a prosecutor is doing the job, justice — every aspect of the case, including the social cost — must be weighed. Inherent in every trial is the possibility that one of the twelve jurors will not be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, even in cases with seemingly insurmountable evidence against the accused. A prosecutor must equally weigh the duty to ethically and lawfully protect the community from lawlessness.
With that in mind, a prosecutor must consider the non-monetary expense of the journey to achieving justice. What psychological and social damage will be done by compelling a child to continually endure and relive trauma as a case winds its way through the system? Is there a way that we can ensure consequences for the perpetrator while avoiding the negative consequences to the child? Plea negotiations is one such option.
While it may seem at first glance that a plea negotiation resulted in a mere slap on the wrist for the defendant, please remember that there is always more to this process than what may instinctively come to mind.
In the example above, please ask yourself if potentially losing a child victim to suicide is outweighed by the possibility — because we can never guarantee a particular result at trial — that a defendant could be convicted of the highest charge and receive the most severe punishment. Please also keep in mind that the Elko County District Attorney’s Office makes every effort to consult with the victim of a crime before entering into a plea agreement and the negotiated plea to a lesser charge is nearly always with the victim’s approval after careful consideration by the prosecutor.
Finally, prosecutors are litigators and we do not shy away from cases which we believe should go to trial. We do not, and never will, negotiate cases because we fear the work. Plea negotiations are not the product of convenience. Plea negotiations are the product of balancing the various interests.
I personally invite members of the community who may question the decisions that we make to meet with me, call, or email, and I will welcome the opportunity to explain why we make the decisions we do.
Tyler Ingram is Elko County’s District Attorney. His office can be reached at elkoda@elkocountynv.net or 775-738-3101.