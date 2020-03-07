Plea Negotiations – there is more to it than a 'slap on the wrist'

The United States of America has the greatest system of justice in the world. Of course, it is not without its own flaws. We are left to work within the confines of reality. The reality is that our criminal justice system would implode under the pressure of a system which did not allow for plea negotiations. Local government, no matter here or anywhere else in this country, simply does not have the resources to see that every case is taken to trial and that maximum punishment is ordered by the court. Sure, there are certainly cases and defendants who deserve to have the proverbial book thrown at them, but that isn’t always the meaning of justice. Sometimes justice is compassion. Justice is always fairness. Justice is never achieved by infringing on the rights of the accused. Justice is never achieved by infringing on the rights of the victim.