Praise for Interior nomination

I’m so honored to observe the historic, and long overdue, confirmation hearings of a Native American to one of the highest profile positions within the United States government.
The nomination of US Representative Deb Haaland is historic not only because she is Indigenous, but also because she is a woman and because the job of Secretary of the Department of Interior has the most influence over Mother Earth. Our land, water, and all the other treasures of our environment are at the core of the existence of our 574 Tribal Nations.
This round table will afford us another platform to highlight the spectacular qualifications of Deb Haaland and why her confirmation will be so meaningful to the first stewards of this land.
Jonnette Paddy, with Native Voters Alliance, Nevada:
Not only does Deb Haaland deserve to be Secretary of the Interior because she is a Laguna Pueblo woman whose whole life has been affected by the Department of Interior, but she is also incredibly qualified with the work she’s continued to do for Indigenous people and the environment/public lands.
Danneka Smith with the Western Shoshone Nation:
Not only as an indigenous Western Shoshone woman but also as an American citizen, I identify with and strongly support Deb’s representation of self and of the people. She has a confidence in understanding the importance of cultural relativity and uses that as an approach to economic sustainability, growth and security. Her #BeFierce qualities make her the perfect match as Secretary for the Department of the Interior because she shows capacity for perseverance despite humble beginnings. I am inspired and comforted by her holistic embodiment towards a more perfect union.
Chairwoman Amber Torres of the Walker River Paiute tribe:
Deb Haaland is the right pick for the Secretary of Interior, she will fight on all of the nations behalf not just Indian Country. She will be “Fierce” for all of us.
Annette Magnus, Executive Director of Battle Born Progress:
“Deb Haaland’s nomination to lead the Interior Department is both welcome and overdue. We look forward to seeing her be confirmed as the first Native American woman to lead this Department, which works in heavy collaboration with Indigenous communities. In addition, her commitment to protecting our environment and quelling the climate crisis we face, which disproportionately impacts communities of color, makes her the right fit for this role in the new administration.
We look forward to collaboration between her, and our state delegation, especially Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, on protecting Nevada’s wildlife, outdoor spaces, and sacred lands. In particular, we look forward to our leaders working with the Biden administration and future Secretary Haaland on designating Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, as a National Monument.
We urge the Senate to confirm Deb Haaland and thank each of tonight’s panelists for their stellar leadership and organizing that led to this incredible, historic opportunity.
Stacey Montooth is executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission: