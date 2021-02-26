Praise for Interior nomination

I’m so honored to observe the historic, and long overdue, confirmation hearings of a Native American to one of the highest profile positions within the United States government.

The nomination of US Representative Deb Haaland is historic not only because she is Indigenous, but also because she is a woman and because the job of Secretary of the Department of Interior has the most influence over Mother Earth. Our land, water, and all the other treasures of our environment are at the core of the existence of our 574 Tribal Nations.

This round table will afford us another platform to highlight the spectacular qualifications of Deb Haaland and why her confirmation will be so meaningful to the first stewards of this land.

Jonnette Paddy, with Native Voters Alliance, Nevada:

Not only does Deb Haaland deserve to be Secretary of the Interior because she is a Laguna Pueblo woman whose whole life has been affected by the Department of Interior, but she is also incredibly qualified with the work she’s continued to do for Indigenous people and the environment/public lands.

Danneka Smith with the Western Shoshone Nation: