Preserve employer-sponsored health insurance

Congress is contemplating its next move on health care.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, billions of dollars in subsidies are on their way to those who purchase individual coverage through the exchanges. Many lawmakers now want to turn to legislation that would create a public health insurance option.

Most Americans get coverage for themselves and their families through their jobs. They like it. Under a public option, they could eventually lose it.

One analysis of a public option plan introduced in the House in 2019 found that it would have caused nearly one in four workers to lose employer-sponsored health coverage by 2023. By 2032, it would have deprived one in three of job-based coverage.

A public option would siphon people away from employer-sponsored insurance because it could provide coverage more cheaply than private insurers. Unlike private plans that must negotiate payment rates with healthcare providers, a public plan would have the power to dictate the prices it would pay doctors and hospitals.

That’s exactly what our nation’s existing public health plans, Medicare and Medicaid, do. Total enrollment in the two programs approaches 140 million people. That means they insure more than two in five Americans.