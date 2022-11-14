Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.

Joe Lombardo’s win will be devastating to communities of color and immigrants who have been the targets of over-policing and the deportation pipeline. Over the last several years, PLAN Action has organized rallies, protests, and bailouts making it clear to Sheriff Lombardo that under his leadership, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has failed to keep communities safe, and have even been a source of violence, police brutality and family separation – costing Clark County taxpayers millions. Our organizing efforts will not only continue, but will be amplified during his tenure as governor to ensure Lombardo does not carry over his anti-immigrant practices to the Governor's mansion. With this Gubernatorial loss we will not back down and allow our communities and families to live in fear.

Lombardo represents the interests of corporations and the ultra-wealthy, like Robert Bigelow, who helped finance his run for governor, that have kept Nevadans from thriving and ensuring that our families are able to make ends meet and a roof over their heads. Despite that, we know Nevadans will fight to protect and advance progressive policies that were won in the last few legislative sessions, as we have under the past Republican governors of Nevada. We have fought to hold Lombardo accountable during his tenure as sheriff and he should expect nothing less while in his capacity as Governor.

Regardless of who won the governor’s race, PLAN Action is ready to take our fight to the Nevada Legislative session. Our community made it clear to us at the doors that there is a need to mitigate the housing crisis. Our priority will be passing community forward policy like rent stabilization, expansive tenant rights, and banning summary evictions. The housing crisis is affecting all Nevadans and transcends party lines. Any Governor of Nevada, regardless of party, cannot ignore that Nevadans are struggling to stay housed and care for their families.

Coming out of the 2022 electoral cycle one thing is abundantly clear: investment in rural counties has never been more critical. While PLAN Action invested into advertising in rural Nevada and expanded our direct voter contact efforts to five rural towns, more investments in organizing are needed in those communities year-round. Nevada has a thriving progressive coalition dedicated to electing candidates and we call on our partners to expand their plans outside of Clark and Washoe counties. This gubernatorial loss demonstrates that year round rural investment is long past due and is the investment needed to retake the governor's office in 2026.