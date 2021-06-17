ProPublica, NYT & other leftists’ ignorance on taxes

Here, I’ll address the misrepresentations about wealth taxes advocated by ProPublica and the media. I carry no brief for the 25 rich people in their report, just one for the public interest in economic growth (aggregate human wellbeing) and fairness.

I first understood this matter 50 years ago as an Assistant City Engineer in Urbana, Illinois. The lesson came courtesy of the crotchety old Public Works Director who was a Republican, while I was an ignorant statist liberal progressive Democrat.

I advocated the kind of income and wealth redistribution nonsense ProPublica and the media now promote. He pointed out simply that if people had roughly equal income and wealth levels, it would make significant investment in major enterprises (a/k/a “capital formation”) impossible.

Thus, if everyone had roughly $70,000 in annual income (the U.S. gross domestic product divided by our population), no entrepreneur could raise in reasonable time and cost the billions of dollars required for an electric vehicle industry. Nor wind and solar energy sources. Nor for high-speed rail or concert hall projects.

Government financing of such projects is even more ridiculous, as shown by the cost and schedule overruns and poor performance of water projects, bridges to nowhere and crosstown highways.