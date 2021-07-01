Ranked Choice Voting isn't the problem in New York City's mayoral election

Another possibility is that this Ranked Choice Voting exercise isn't going very well because the powers that be in New York City politics don't WANT it to go very well. In a system where two parties continually dominate, and in a city where one of those parties enjoys a pretty firm stranglehold on power, RCV threatens to upset the (big) apple cart. It produces winners based on the broadest level of popular support rather than leaving voters with a binary choice between lesser evils. Party bosses hate that idea. It's possible that New York City's version of RCV was built to fail

A non-possibility is that Ranked Choice Voting itself is to blame for the fiasco. There's simply nothing complex or confusing about it.

The voter simply ranks the available candidates from first place to last, something he or she probably already did when considering which candidate to vote for in "vote for one" elections.

At the election administration level, RCV MORE work, but it's not COMPLICATED work. If no candidate receives a majority of "first place" votes, the candidate with the fewest such votes is eliminated. His or her votes are transferred to those voters' second choices. This process repeats until one candidate holds a majority. Even in hand-counted elections it would be a simple and tedious chore, not rocket science. In the computer age, it's a simple coding problem.

Among the explanations for the New York City debacle, I lean toward administrative incompetence rather than political conspiracy. But either way, New Yorkers shouldn't let the opponents of Ranked Choice Voting defeat its future use. Where democratic processes are important, RCV is a needed improvement.

