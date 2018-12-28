President Trump’s declaration that he is pulling U.S. troops from Syria has many worried about the nation’s future at the hands of the radical Islamic State Group (ISIS). He said earlier in the year that the “primary mission” in Syria was to get rid of ISIS and that America had “completed that task.” Voters agree we’re winning the war against ISIS, even if they still consider the terrorist organization a major threat.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 60 percent of Likely U.S. Voters believe the United States and its allies are winning the war against ISIS, up from 47 percent in September 2017. Just nine percent now believe ISIS is winning that war, while 20 percent believe neither side is winning. Another 11 percent are not sure.
In May 2015, 43 percent said ISIS was winning the war in Iraq, and only 18 percent said the same of the United States and its allies.
Most voters (82 percent) still see ISIS as at least a somewhat serious threat to the United States, including 46 percent who view them as a Very Serious threat. Just 14 percent do not think ISIS is a serious threat to the United States, while just three percent say the terrorist organization is a Not At All Serious threat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.