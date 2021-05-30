Reaction to mining tax legislation

While we supported AJR1 as the best option to raise revenue for the long term needs of this state, the deal reached by lawmakers that we were just informed of is a positive first step to a future where mining is finally paying what they owe in Nevada. We thank our partners at the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) who fought for decades to get us here. It is because of them that we are even having this conversation. Starting with the special session last year, PLAN assembled and led a coalition of organizations and activists to tell lawmakers that we can’t keep kicking this can down the road. It’s past time to raise revenue for Nevada. As the COVID-19 pandemic showed, our communities are vulnerable to economic downturns that affect our tourism-reliant tax structure. Essential services get cut, and our students, educators, public sector workers, patients, and vulnerable communities suffer as a result.